Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP amid Sambhal excavation: ‘They will end up digging own govt’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 23, 2024 03:20 PM IST

An excavation team from the Archaeological Survey of India unearthed a stepwell in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district on Sunday

Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP on Monday amid excavation work in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP over excavation work in Sambhal

"They will keep searching like this and one day, by digging and digging, they will end up digging their own government," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

District magistrate Rajendra Pensiya confirmed on Sunday that a ‘baoli’ (stepwell) covering 400 square meters of the area was unearthed in the Chandausi area of the Sambhal district by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

DM Pensiya added, "This baoli is said to have been built during the time of the grandfather of Bilari's king." The stepwell is registered in revenue records as “Bilari ki Rani ki Bavadi” according to an HT report.

The structure has four chambers, with the second and third floors made of marble, while the upper floors are built from bricks, according to the DM. They estimate that the structure is over 150 years old.

The executive officer of the municipal corporation, Krishna Kumar Sonkar, shared that as soon as they learned there was a ‘baoli’ in the area, excavation work was started, and will continue in the area. An office bearer of the Sanatan Sewak Sangh had informed the authorities about the possibility of a stepwell in the area.

The stepwell was discovered after a Shiv-Hanuman temple in the district, was reopened after 46 years.

A four member ASI team also conducted a survey of the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal, inspecting five shrines and 19 wells in the area over 8-10 hours.

"ASI will submit its report to us... a total of around 24 areas were surveyed," the district magistrate stated.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Follow Us On