Campaign since September: Sambhal drive exposes 1379 power theft instances, 7.1-cr revenue loss

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited’s drive to curb power thefts in Sambhal since September this year has exposed 1379 power theft incidents that caused ₹7.1-crore revenue loss. The minister had made this point in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council during the recently concluded winter session. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

These figures came to the fore amid power theft allegations by Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma while replying to Samajwadi Party’s (SP) opposition to a proposal for privatisation in the power sector in the state. The minister had made this point in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council during the recently concluded winter session.

The minister had also alleged that the SP’s real worry was that organised power theft was unlikely to continue under private companies. He said there were certain areas in most cities, where conducting raids was a tough task. The minister cited Sambhal where half-a-dozen mosques were allegedly caught collectively involved in power theft to the extent of 130 KW.

Sharing further information, a senior UPPCL official said instances of power theft were reported at several religious places, the premises of several VVIPs and political parties, including the premises of former Bahujan Samaj Party minister and present Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akeel-Ur-Rahman Khan, sitting Sambhal SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, former SP district president Feroz Khan and the Samajwadi Party office.

He said the drive against power theft has reduced the load to around 60% on the 11 KV feeders of the 33/11 power substation. It would bring around ₹4.5 crore extra revenue per month from this region.

A massive web of wires in the region led to over 70% power thefts, causing a huge loss to the power department every month. In the past, people involved in power thefts used to manhandle members of the checking squad, he added.

He said the checking drives were carried out in some localities known for power theft, including Deepa Sarai, Khaggu Sarai, Miya Sarai, Nakhasa, Chowdhary Sarai, Ale Shah Rukanudeen Sarai, Raisatti, Hatim Sarai and Shahbazpura etc. He said over one tonne of unauthorised wires were removed from these localities and around 42-kilometre-long armored cables were put up there to curb power thefts. Another 30-kilometre-long network of armoured cables is required to completely stop power thefts in these localities, he said.

Sharing more details, the official said power theft of 3 Kv was detected on the premises of the former minister after which an FIR was lodged and ₹2 lakh penalty was slapped. He also said power theft of 4.8 Kv was detected at the premises of Feroz Khan after which FIR was lodged and ₹55 lakh penalty was imposed. Besides, power theft of 16.48 Kv was detected at the premises of the MP Ziaur Rahman Barq after which an FIR was lodged against him and penalty of ₹1.91 crore was slapped, the official added.

Besides, a separate FIR was lodged against the MP’s father Mamluqur Rahman and two others for threatening power staff.

He said similarly power theft of 15 Kv was detected at an illegally operated e-rickshaw charging centre, 17 Kv power theft detected at a washing plant and 12 Kv at another commercial centre. He said three separate FIRs were lodged in the matter and penalty of ₹21 lakh, ₹11 lakh and ₹18 lakh was slapped against them.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said this is unnecessary harassment.

He said there is a valid electricity connection and a solar power plant has been installed at the Sambhal MP’s residence. The electricity department intentionally is not stating that the reason for low electricity bill is the installation of solar power plant, he added.

The SP spokesperson further said the state government is trying every dirty trick in its book to defame and “harass our party leaders”.

“We have no faith in the working of the Sambhal district administration, but our faith is in the judiciary. One day, Ziaur Rahman Barq will come out clean,” he added.