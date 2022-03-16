Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann ahead of swearing-in
india news

Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann ahead of swearing-in

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann will be sworn-in as Punjab CM shortly at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in the state's Nawanshahr district.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 12:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday congratulated Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and sent him ‘infinite congratulations and best wishes.’

"Infinite congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Bhagwant Mann ji for the oath ceremony! It is hoped that under his able leadership, the crops of progress, brotherhood, and new outlook will flourish in Punjab," he wrote on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Other leaders including Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin have also congratulated Mann ahead of the ceremony.

The AAP leader will be sworn-in as Punjab CM shortly at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in the state's Nawanshahr district. On Wednesday morning, Mann tweeted ‘the golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn today.’

Read more: Punjab CM swearing-in LIVE updates: Congress MP invited at 'AAP-exclusive' event

Over three lakh people are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony which is likely to start at 12:30 pm. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders will be present, along with some special invitees including renowned singer Gurdas Mann, Manmohan Waris, and his brother Kamal Heer, Karamjit Anmol, Binnu Dhillon and other famous personalities from the Punjabi music and film industry. Reports suggest that no formers chief ministers have been invited to the event.

The security situation has been tightened ahead of the ceremony. Around 8,000 to 10,000 security personnel have been deployed for the event, and the district has announced a holiday for schools as well.

Read more: ‘Golden rays of sun bring a new dawn…’: Bhagwant Mann on Punjab's future

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akhilesh yadav punjab aam aadmi party punjab assembly bhagwant mann
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP