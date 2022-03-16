Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann ahead of swearing-in

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday congratulated Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and sent him ‘infinite congratulations and best wishes.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Infinite congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Bhagwant Mann ji for the oath ceremony! It is hoped that under his able leadership, the crops of progress, brotherhood, and new outlook will flourish in Punjab," he wrote on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other leaders including Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin have also congratulated Mann ahead of the ceremony.

The AAP leader will be sworn-in as Punjab CM shortly at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in the state's Nawanshahr district. On Wednesday morning, Mann tweeted ‘the golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn today.’

Read more: Punjab CM swearing-in LIVE updates: Congress MP invited at 'AAP-exclusive' event

Over three lakh people are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony which is likely to start at 12:30 pm. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders will be present, along with some special invitees including renowned singer Gurdas Mann, Manmohan Waris, and his brother Kamal Heer, Karamjit Anmol, Binnu Dhillon and other famous personalities from the Punjabi music and film industry. Reports suggest that no formers chief ministers have been invited to the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The security situation has been tightened ahead of the ceremony. Around 8,000 to 10,000 security personnel have been deployed for the event, and the district has announced a holiday for schools as well.

Read more: ‘Golden rays of sun bring a new dawn…’: Bhagwant Mann on Punjab's future