 Akhilesh doubles down on Rahul Gandhi's ‘Modi-OBC’ claim, says some only by… | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Akhilesh Yadav doubles down on Rahul Gandhi's ‘Modi-OBC’ claim, says some only by certificate

Akhilesh Yadav doubles down on Rahul Gandhi's ‘Modi-OBC’ claim, says some only by certificate

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “misleading” people by identifying himself as an OBC.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday doubled down on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an Other Backward Class (OBC) family.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (HT File Photo)
SP president Akhilesh Yadav with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (HT File Photo)

Insisting that he wasn't commenting on what Rahul Gandhi said about Prime Minister Modi, Akhilesh Yadav asserted that many people are OBC only by certificate and not by birth.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Modi was “misleading” people by identifying himself as an OBC.

Making a brief speech on the final day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha, Rahul Gandhi said Modi “was born in a family that belonged to the general caste”.

“Modi ji has been misleading the people by saying that he is an OBC. He was born in a family of the ‘Ghanchi’ caste, which was included in the OBC list during the BJP government's tenure in Gujarat in 2000,” he said.

“He changed his caste to OBC after becoming the CM of Gujarat. Therefore, Modi ji is not an OBC by birth,” the Congress MP asserted.

Read | Narendra Modi's caste notified as OBC before he became CM: BJP counters Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi had earlier in his address claimed that Modi belonged to the ‘Teli’ caste, but later clarified he meant the ‘Ghanchi’ caste.

When asked for his reaction on Gandhi's remarks, the SP chief told reporters, “I don't want to comment on what he (Rahul Gandhi) said. All I want to say is that some people are only backward by certificate, not by birth.”

Akhilesh Yadav is a key leader of the opposition INDIA bloc and is expected to join the Congress's yatra in Amethi or Raebareli.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, has rubbished Gandhi's claim as ‘blatant lie’.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a gazette notification on X saying Prime Minister Modi's caste was notified as an OBC on Oct 27, 1999, two years before he became the chief minister of Gujarat.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Live,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On