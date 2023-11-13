Akhilesh Yadav jabs Rahul Gandhi for calling caste census an 'X-ray'

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that a caste census can be completed in just three months. Addressing a rally in Bahoriband in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Katni, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister took a jibe at the Congress, saying that the grand old party's demand for a caste census is a ‘miracle’, PTI reported. Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's comment calling caste census an X-ray, Yadav said,"Why X-ray when there is availability of new technology like MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and CT (computed tomography) scan".Addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Gandhi had said,“After coming to power in the state, the first thing to be done is conducting a caste census to know the exact number of OBCs in Madhya Pradesh. It is like an X-ray which will reveal all (number of other backward class) and accordingly policies will be framed for their welfare". ALSO READ: Caste census crucial to ensure participation of all in govt: Rahul in MPTaking a jibe at Gandhi's remark, the SP chief said,"The biggest miracle is the Congress is also talking about caste census. Those who are talking about X-rays are the same people who stopped the caste census after Independence".Explaining his claim of caste census being completed in just three months, Akhilesh Yadav said,"The castes can be counted in three months. All the data is available. All are having Aadhaar cards. Why will it take time?"

The opposition parties including the Congress have been demanding a caste census across the country. The grand old party has already promised to carry out the census if voted to power.

