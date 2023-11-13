Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Akhilesh Yadav jabs Rahul Gandhi for calling caste census an 'X-ray'

Akhilesh Yadav jabs Rahul Gandhi for calling caste census an 'X-ray'

ByHT News Desk
Nov 13, 2023 10:23 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi called caste census an X-Ray that will reveal the exact OBC population and policies will be framed for their welfare.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that a caste census can be completed in just three months. Addressing a rally in Bahoriband in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Katni, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister took a jibe at the Congress, saying that the grand old party's demand for a caste census is a ‘miracle’, PTI reported. Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's comment calling caste census an X-ray, Yadav said,"Why X-ray when there is availability of new technology like MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and CT (computed tomography) scan".Addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Gandhi had said,“After coming to power in the state, the first thing to be done is conducting a caste census to know the exact number of OBCs in Madhya Pradesh. It is like an X-ray which will reveal all (number of other backward class) and accordingly policies will be framed for their welfare". ALSO READ: Caste census crucial to ensure participation of all in govt: Rahul in MPTaking a jibe at Gandhi's remark, the SP chief said,"The biggest miracle is the Congress is also talking about caste census. Those who are talking about X-rays are the same people who stopped the caste census after Independence".Explaining his claim of caste census being completed in just three months, Akhilesh Yadav said,"The castes can be counted in three months. All the data is available. All are having Aadhaar cards. Why will it take time?"

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi

The opposition parties including the Congress have been demanding a caste census across the country. The grand old party has already promised to carry out the census if voted to power.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rahul gandhi akhilesh yadav madhya pradesh election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP