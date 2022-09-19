‘BJP is anti-democracy’: Akhilesh Yadav's dharna amid show of strength: Top 10

Soon after it started, Akhilesh Yadav’s mega march to the Uttar Pradesh state assembly in Lucknow on Monday was halted amid what was said to be denial of permissions. He then sat on a dharna in the middle of a road near the party headquarters. The former UP CM called the BJP government “ant-democracy, and anti-Constitution”. “The government did not allow us to go to the legislature...the government did not allow us to participate in the condolence of an MLA (Arvind Giri of the BJP),” he told reporters.

Here are latest updates on Akhilesh Yadav’s protest march:

1. Visuals captured the Samajwadi Party chief’s mega show of strength against - what the claimed - the misgovernance of the ruling BJP. The members protested against inflation and unemployment. After the march was halted, the members held a condolence sit-in for BJP MLA Arvind Giri at the dharna site.

2. About 100 odd MLAs and some party cardres were said to be part of the protest. The Samajwadi Party has a total of 111 MLAs and 9 MLCs. After a brief dharna, they returned to the party headquarters.

3. Akhilesh Yadav - during the foot march - was seen carrying a banner with slogans against the ruling Yogi Adityanath government. The march was carried out on a day when the monsoon session of the assembly starts.

4. Speaking to reporters before the start of the monsoon session, Yogi Adityanath said he expected a productive session. At the same time he took a potshot at the SP too.

5. “The monsoon session UP Legislative Assembly is starting today. People of the state have a lot of expectations from this session. Our government will be discussing several issues like floods. We'll answer the questions of the opposition during this monsoon session,” he said.

6. Taking a potshot at Akhilesh Yadav's party, he further said: "There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following laws and order is too much of an ask from SP leaders."

7. His deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, called the pad yatra “a photo opportunity”.

8. "The SP's protest is not related to the benefit of common people. If they want to discuss this, they are free to do it in the Assembly. Our government is ready for discussions. The party is jobless now, they've nothing to do. Such protests will only create problems for people," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

9. Akhilesh Yadav’s march comes amid attempts by the opposition to unite against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2024 national polls.

10. The Congress - earlier this month - launched a mass contact programme, Bharat Jodo Yatra, in an attempt to revive grassroot connect.

