'Dana aur gana...': What Akhilesh Yadav said on big 'letter to Amit Shah' claim and Samajwadi split buzz

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday rubbished claims of a possible split in his party following bombshell remarks by Uttar Pradesh minister OP Rajbhar. Lucknow, May 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow. (ANI)

Hours after Rajbhar's allegation that Samajwadi MP Ram Gopal Yadav had sent a letter to union home minister Amit Shah with names, the SP chief said: “Dana aur gana kab tak chalega yeh afsana (how long will their 'benefits and songs' continue).”

According news agency PTI, Yadav also accused the BJP of breaking several parties, including taking away legislators and leaders from the SP. "If you look at Uttar Pradesh, several SP MLAs, MLCs and even Rajya Sabha members were taken away. There must have been some self-interest, some lure or some fear... People who get scared leave their party," he said.

‘All of SP ready to join BJP’ OP Rajbhar is the chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an NDA ally in Uttar Pradesh. He was earlier considered close to Akhilesh Yadav but cut ties with the Samajwadi Party before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a bombshell claim this morning, Rajbhar said that the entire Samajwadi Party is sitting ready to join the BJP. "Didn't you see that Ram Gopal ji has given a letter to Amit Shah ji and told him that these are the names, call them and take them with you, but keep us safe. Ram Gopal ji should tell what he wrote in his letter," he said.