TMC, Sena-UBT rebellion LIVE: NCPI-TMC merger on hold; Uddhav faces ‘Op Tiger’ challenge
TMC, Sena-UBT rebellion news LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will likely be meeting Team Mamata Banerjee before approving the 20 TMC rebels' proposal to “merge” with the Tripura-based party NCPI and be part of the NDA. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-faction of Sena is also staring at a split.
- 12 Mins agoIt's Eknath Shinde's magic, says Sena's Shaina NC
- 32 Mins agoAmid TMC rebellion, Uddhav's Sena faces ‘Op Tiger’ challenge
- 47 Mins agoTrinamool Congress rebellion, crisis explained in 8 points
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoConfusion in NCPI over ‘merger’ with TMC rebel faction
- 1 Hr 11 Mins agoAbout the rebellion by 20 Trinamool Congress MPs
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoLS Speaker approval to one of Parliament's biggest defections delayed; Om Birla to meet Team Mamata
TMC, Sena-UBT rebellion news LIVE: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is facing the challenge of stopping one of the biggest defections in Parliament in recent years — with at least 20 Lok Sabha MPs from her Trinamool Congress on Sunday writing to Lok Sabha Speaker, proposing to join the little-known NCPI, bolstering the BJP-led NDA....Read More
Parallelly to the TMC rebellion, a crisis has brewed in Maharashtra for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction which is staring at a split in its Lok Sabha unit as some of its MPs are likely to form a separate group.
TMC, Shiv Sena-UBT rebellion | Key points
1 - Formal approval for the merger of the rebel TMC faction, comprising 20 MPs and led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) could be delayed after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla decided to hear the TMC leadership before taking a final call. The Lok Sabha Secretariat wrote to Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, on Monday regarding a meeting after he appealed to the Speaker not to recognise any faction of the party. The letter proposed a meeting at 4 pm on Monday, but Abhishek Banerjee was then being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate. The Speaker is now expected to meet him later this week.
2 - If the merger goes through, the NDA's strength in the Lok Sabha will rise from 294 to 314 seats, still 46 short of the two-thirds majority mark. In the Rajya Sabha, the ruling alliance could reach 155 seats, just eight short of the two-thirds threshold.
3 - Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, ‘Operation Tiger’ has been gaining momentum. Operation Tiger is – the name given to the Shiv Sena’s attempts to poach Sena (UBT) elected representatives. It gained steam on Tuesday evening, two days after only four of the nine Sena (UBT) MPs attended a meeting called by Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai. Leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said six MPs from the rival Sena (UBT) are likely to form a separate group and are expected to submit a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. They will then merge with the Sena’s Lok Sabha unit, an HT report quoted Sena insiders as saying.
4 - The above-mentioned insiders also said three Sena (UBT) MPs – Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh and Bhausaheb Wakchaure – arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and did not respond to phone calls from party leaders. The six MPs who are likely to form a breakaway group are: Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), Sanjay Patil (Mumbai North East). However, this could not be independently verified.
5 - In West Bengal, Mamamta has faced a series of setbacks since the party's crushing defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Before the rebellion by MPs, MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim to the post of Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly with the backing of 58 lawmakers. The team of MPs features several TMC heavyweights like Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan, Rachna Banerjee etc., apart from Kakoli Ghosh .
Shiv Sena-UBT rebellion news LIVE: It's Eknath Shinde's magic, says Sena's Shaina NC
On the speculation of a split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said on Wednesday, "The special thing about our leader Eknath Shinde is that he is a mass leader. Political leaders from different parties come and meet him because they are inspired by his work. He has only one aim, that is, Operation Pragati, the development of Maharashtra. There should be no speculation."
(via ANI)
TMC, Sena-UBT rebellion news LIVE: Amid TMC rebellion, Uddhav's Sena faces ‘Op Tiger’ challenge
TMC, Sena-UBT rebellion news LIVE: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is staring at a split in its Lok Sabha unit as some of its MPs are likely to form a separate group.
Operation Tiger – the name given to the Shiv Sena’s attempts to poach Sena (UBT) elected representatives – gained momentum on Tuesday evening, two days after only four of the nine Sena (UBT) MPs attended a meeting called by Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai.
Leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said six MPs from the rival Sena (UBT) are likely to form a separate group and are expected to submit a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. They will then merge with the Sena’s Lok Sabha unit, Sena insiders said.
They also said three Sena (UBT) MPs – Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh and Bhausaheb Wakchaure – arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and did not respond to phone calls from party leaders. Read full report here
TMC news LIVE updates: Trinamool Congress rebellion, crisis explained in 8 points
TMC news LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee, founder of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and former West Bengal chief minister, has faced a series of setbacks since the party's crushing defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
Earlier this month, MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim to the post of Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly with the backing of 58 lawmakers. Days later, MP Kakoli Ghosh publicly backed a split in the party, claiming the support of 19 rebel MPs and expressing support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
8 points explaining the TMC crisis
1. The crisis began after the TMC lost the assembly elections to the BJP, which went on to form its first-ever government in West Bengal. Within weeks of the results, 59 MLAs broke away to form a separate faction and backed Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.
2. Days after the MLA rebellion, senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh resigned from all party posts and voiced her dissent after being removed as chief whip.
3. On June 8, a group of TMC MPs, including Kakoli Ghosh, met Union minister and BJP's Bengal poll observer Bhupender Yadav at his residence for nearly two hours. Later that evening, the group met again at the residence of four-time Birbhum MP Shatabdi Roy, HT had reported earlier. BJP leader and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was present at both meetings, according to party functionaries aware of the developments.
4. Following those meetings, Kakoli Ghosh offered support to the NDA, claiming the backing of 19 MPs - the number required to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.
5. On Sunday, the group of 20 rebel MPs, which includes prominent leaders such as Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh, moved to formalise its support for the NDA. The MPs wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, stating that they had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a party formed in 2022 that last contested elections in 2023. The Speaker is yet to take a decision on the merger.
6. Parallelly, Mamata Banerjee and team is battling another challenge of probes against her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee turned up at the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday for questioning in connection with a first information report (FIR) registered against him for delivering an allegedly provocative speech in the run-up to the West Bengal elections. Banerjee arrived at the CID headquarters in Kolkata’s Bhabani Bhaban around noon. The Bidhannagar police registered a first information report (FIR) on May 15 against Banerjee for allegedly making provocative remarks in some speeches posted on social media. The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by a local resident, Rajib Sarkar, on May 5, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated the TMC in the assembly polls.
8. Signature forgery case against Abhishek: The CID last grilled Abhishek Banerjee for over eight hours in the legislators’ signature forgery case on Sunday, three days after questioning him for over five hours on June 11. On Monday, he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate linked to money laundering allegations in connection with irregularities in the primary school recruitment case.
TMC news LIVE updates: Confusion in NCPI over ‘merger’ with TMC rebel faction
TMC news LIVE updates: Confusion shrouded the proposed merger between rebel Trinamool Congress MPs and the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), with some leaders of the little-known party saying on Tuesday that they were yet to receive any communication from the lawmakers, even as the dissidents named a new president of the Howrah-based outfit.
TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is leading the rebel faction, told the media that Jyotiprakash Chatterjee is the new president of NCPI. Speaking to HT, however, NCPI leaders said that they were still in the dark about the merger negotiations and Chatterjee being appointed the new president. Read full report here
TMC news LIVE: About the rebellion by 20 Trinamool Congress MPs
At least 20 rebel lawmakers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday told speaker Om Birla that they have merged with a little-known Tripura-based party, strengthening the National Democratic Alliance and setting the stage for one of the biggest defections in India’s parliamentary history.
At least 20 lawmakers of the TMC met Birla on Sunday and submitted a letter that said the rebel group had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India or NCPI, which was formed in 2022 and fought its last election in 2023.
The party currently doesn’t have a lawmaker anywhere in the country. According to a Lok Sabha functionary, Birla will now verify the signatures of 20 MPs before approving the merger.
“We, 20 MPs, have now merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party and will work with the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” said rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who resigned from party posts late last momth, after the meeting with Birla.
The meeting of the rebels with Birla came hours after lawmakers Sagarika Ghose and Kirti Azad, both loyalists of party chief Mamata Banerjee, met Birla and handed over a letter from the TMC’s Lok Sabha floor leader Abhishek Banerjee. The letter said that “split is no longer available under the Tenth Schedule” and TMC is “a single, indivisible political party”. Read full HT report here
TMC news LIVE: LS Speaker approval to one of Parliament's biggest defections delayed; Om Birla to meet Team Mamata
TMC news LIVE updates: Formal approval for the merger of the rebel TMC faction, comprising 20 MPs and led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) could be delayed after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla decided to hear the TMC leadership before taking a final call.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat wrote to Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, on Monday regarding a meeting after he appealed to the Speaker not to recognise any faction of the party. The letter proposed a meeting at 4 pm on Monday, but Abhishek Banerjee was then being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate. The Speaker is now expected to meet him later this week.
If the merger goes through, the NDA's strength in the Lok Sabha will rise from 294 to 314 seats, still 46 short of the two-thirds majority mark. In the Rajya Sabha, the ruling alliance could reach 155 seats, just eight short of the two-thirds threshold.