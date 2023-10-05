Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre on Sanjay Singh's arrest: ‘100 crore people against them’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Centre over AAP MP Sanjay Singh's arrest in the alleged liquor case, saying that “100 crore people are against” the party. “In the 2024 elections, 100 crore people will be against them. Will they arrest all those people?” Yadav questioned.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“…I'm sad to think that the government thinks they can arrest whoever is against them...they are arresting politicians, journalists. The people of India, and INDIA bloc will whitewash BJP,” the SP chief said.

Making a sarcastic comment, Yadav said, “ED, CBI, and Income Tax are a part of BJP...If you feel like getting arrested, show their truth to people.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, AAP's Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering in the Delhi excise policy case. Prior to Singh, two other AAP leaders - Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain were arrested for their alleged involvement in the matter.

In a recorded video before being apprehended by the probe agency, Sanjay Singh said that the ED was “forcibly” arresting him without any evidence.

What is the Delhi excise policy case?

The Delhi government had come up with an excise policy in 2021-22 aiming to revitalise the city's flagging liquor business by replacing the sales-volume-based regime with a license fee one for traders. The government had also promised swankier stores, free of the infamous metal grilles, ultimately giving customers a better buying experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the policy was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into the policy alleging irregularities.

According to the ED, there was an involvement of certain ‘South Group’ in the alleged irregularities. The probe agency's chargesheet also said that several pieces of evidence trace back to the alleged formation of cartels and payments of kickbacks over the policy to AAP leadership to ensure investment in the Delhi liquor businesses.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday resumed hearing on the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in the case.

(With inputs from agencies)