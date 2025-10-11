Akhilesh Yadav's official Facebook account suspended, SP targets BJP govt

The official Facebook page of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was suspended on Friday evening, sparking a sharp political reaction from his party. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav (PTI file)

The Samajwadi Party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led government of being behind the move. However, sources dismissed the allegation, saying Meta, Facebook’s parent company, took the action and that the government had no role in it.

His page was suspended for allegedly posting a “violent sexual post", the sources said.

According to news agency PTI, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s Facebook account, followed by over eight million users, was suspended around 6pm.

Akhilesh Yadav’s page was frequently used to share his opinions, highlight what he called the government’s shortcomings, and connect with supporters across the state.

Reacting strongly, SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand wrote on 'X', “Suspending the Facebook account of respected Akhilesh Yadav ji, the national president of the country's third-largest party, is an attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency, where every opposing voice is being suppressed. But the Samajwadi Party will continue to oppose the BJP's anti-people policies.”