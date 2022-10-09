Alappuzha: Three generations of family help develop, preserve forest

In Tapovanam — a mini man-made forest spread across five acres in Kandaloor in Alappuzha district — a post-graduate student is busy explaining a group of school children about the rich source of medicinal, exotic plants and rare trees in the area.

D Saranya is the third generation of the family who toiled to turn a dry land into a serene forest.

Home to over 650 species of trees, chattering birds, occasional appearance of small creepers and colourful butterflies only add to Tapovanam’s beauty. The trees have been named and a footpath has been earmarked for visitors with cloth pieces. “Three generations toiled to build this. I want to keep the flame alive,” says Saranya.

At 88, Devaki Amma has an undying passion towards conservation of environment. Her daughter professor Thankamony D, granddaughter Saranya and other family members help her in cataloguing the precious collection of trees and plants for the generation next. Despite her failing health she makes a couple of rounds to the forest every day.

“Devaki Amma has been relentlessly working towards protecting the biodiversity by bringing and nurturing plants from across India. Her contribution toward the environment has been a driving force of change,” former President Ramnath Kovind had said in 2018 while presenting her Nari Shakti award.

Even though, the discussions around topics like carbon emission and climatic change have been gaining traction recently, but Devaki Amma has been talking about neutralising carbon footprints and expanding green cover four decades ago.”My love for planting trees blossomed in 1980 after I was injured in a car accident which restricted my movement. When I started planting saplings, people mocked saying it was a futile exercise as the soil near coast was sand-laden and ground water was also salty. I took it as a challenge and nurtured my trees,” she explained.

Her daughter who is a retired environmental engineering teacher from the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram, said whenever relatives and others come from foreign countries her mother asks only for saplings. “Mother’s undying spirit and enthusiasm forced me to take environmental engineering, a new subject those days,” she explained. “My mother taught us nothing is impossible if you really care for a cause. Now, Tapovanom is home to more than 3000 different varieties,” she said.Thankamony also holds seminars to uphold the green cause and make people aware.

Mahogany, tamarind, gulmohur, pine, silver oak, bamboo and many medicinal plants and creepers form part of the lush forest and Amma uses only organic manure for farming. A couple of ponds, an old kavu (temple) and a big cattle shed are also a part of the man-made forest. “Planting trees is an effective way of minimising carbon foot print. My mother popularised the concept long back and continues to strive for green cause,” she said adding, people will have to “change their concept about preservation and development”.

“For many, a vacant land is a favourite dumping yard. At times, even water bodies were not spared and sewage waste was often dumped at my place. Nature belongs to all and everyone are duty-bound to protect it,” said Devaki Amma. She said that she was not against cutting trees but at the same time one should plant at least double the number. She said “like planting, preserving also matters a lot”.

“Due to lush forest many water bodies in the area rarely gets dry and quality of water has also improved,” said N Rajagopal, a lawyer and former panchayat vice president of Kandaloor.

“It was a sandy soil and nutritional content was also low. The family literally made something impossible possible through their dedication and hard work. They are green warriors and role model for many,” said agricultural scientist G S Unnikrishnan Nair.

Devaki Amma is also a recipient of several honours, including Indira Priyadarshini, Vrikshamitra and the state government’s Vanamitra awards. However, more than awards, what makes Devaki Amma happy is that the young generation of her family is keeping the spirit alive.

