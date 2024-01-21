Alert! 5 ways cyber scammers are targeting Ram Mandir devotees ahead of inauguration

Cyber crimes are on the rise in the temple town of Ayodhya ahead of the pran-pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol, the police cautioned on Saturday. Ayodhya: A man talks on his phone after hoisting of religious flags on his house ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (Representational Image/PTI)

How thugs exploiting Ram Mandir 'pran pratishtha' ceremony

• Cybercriminals are exploiting the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya to commit fraud. Fake QR codes are being sent to collect donations in the name of the Ram temple, the police said.

• Fraudulent activities include distributing fake ‘prasad’, offering VIP and entry passes to visit the Ram temple, and creating fake websites in the name of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.

• The police advised citizens to avoid responding to requests or WhatsApp messages from unknown individuals without verification.

• Citizens are warned against making donations without proper verification to prevent falling victim to scams.

Crackdown on fake Ram Mandir ‘prasad’

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) initiated action against e-commerce platform Amazon accusing it of deceptive trade practices related to the sale of sweets disguised as 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.' The identified products include Raghupati Ghee Ladoo, Khoya Khobi Ladoo, Ghee Bundi Ladoo, and Desi Cow Milk Peda. The action aligns with the Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020, addressing misleading representations of food products sold online.

Devotees should book passes through official site

Booking for 'aarti' passes at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple commenced in December ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22. Three daily aarti sessions (6:30 am, 12 pm, 7:30 pm) are conducted for Lord Ram Lalla, and passes are issued for devotees.

The Pran Pratishtha of the new Ram Lalla idol, set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is also scheduled for January 22. A team of priests led by Lakshmi Kant Dixit will conduct the rituals. The idol sculpted by Arun Yogiraj was placed inside the temple's Sanctum Santorum.

(With inputs from ANI)