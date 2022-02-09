All 5 Congress MLAs join BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance

All five Congress legislators in Meghalaya on Tuesday joined the chief minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP)-led government giving it another shot in the arm.

The Congress delegation, led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, handed over the letter of support to Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

“We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen the government’s arms and decision making, so as to ensure that our joined efforts will take the state forward, in the general interests of its citizens,” the five MLAs wrote in the letter.

The letter was signed by Lyngdoh, besides PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, KS Marbaniang and Mohendro Rapsang. A copy of the letter was also sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Once a formidable opposition with 17 MLAs, the Congress was left with only five after 12 legislators, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, defected to the Trinamool Congress in November last year.

Addressing reporters after meeting Sangma, Lyngdoh said all five Congress legislators have unanimously decided to join the MDA government. Interestingly, the MDA is supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose Sanbor Shullai is a minister in the Meghalaya government.

“We are at this juncture of politics where we have to make sure that we cover each other’s backs. We are elected representatives and we take along the needs and requirements of the constituencies,” Lyngdoh said.

The Congress delegation also discussed several issues, including the border dispute with Assam, with the CM and his deputy Prestone Tynsong, the CLP leader said.

“We also have two MLAs in the regional committees on inter-state boundary issue. At this juncture, the interest of the state and people of our constituencies is of paramount importance,” Lyngdoh added.

On whether the MLAs will join the NPP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, the CLP leader said, “We feel as elected representatives, we have a right to do what we think is best for us and that is how we have come to this decision… We expect the party high command to listen to us because we are the ones going for elections…and feeling the brunt of this confusion.”

The TMC, meanwhile, claimed it was the only credible alternative in the state.

“The unscrupulous & power hungry people have officially joined hands. This alliance between Congress & NPP led MDA has once again clearly MARKED @AITCofficial as the only credible alternative in Meghalaya!,” the party tweeted.

“Dedicated to Meghalaya, WE WILL continue to fight for development of all,” it added.