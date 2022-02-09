Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / All 5 Congress MLAs join BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance
india news

All 5 Congress MLAs join BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance

Once a formidable opposition with 17 MLAs, the Congress was left with only five after 12 legislators, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, defected to the Trinamool Congress in November last year.
The Congress delegation, led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, handed over the letter of support to Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByDavid Laitphlang, Shillong

All five Congress legislators in Meghalaya on Tuesday joined the chief minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP)-led government giving it another shot in the arm.

The Congress delegation, led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, handed over the letter of support to Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

“We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen the government’s arms and decision making, so as to ensure that our joined efforts will take the state forward, in the general interests of its citizens,” the five MLAs wrote in the letter.

The letter was signed by Lyngdoh, besides PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, KS Marbaniang and Mohendro Rapsang. A copy of the letter was also sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Once a formidable opposition with 17 MLAs, the Congress was left with only five after 12 legislators, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, defected to the Trinamool Congress in November last year.

Addressing reporters after meeting Sangma, Lyngdoh said all five Congress legislators have unanimously decided to join the MDA government. Interestingly, the MDA is supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose Sanbor Shullai is a minister in the Meghalaya government.

RELATED STORIES

“We are at this juncture of politics where we have to make sure that we cover each other’s backs. We are elected representatives and we take along the needs and requirements of the constituencies,” Lyngdoh said.

The Congress delegation also discussed several issues, including the border dispute with Assam, with the CM and his deputy Prestone Tynsong, the CLP leader said.

“We also have two MLAs in the regional committees on inter-state boundary issue. At this juncture, the interest of the state and people of our constituencies is of paramount importance,” Lyngdoh added.

On whether the MLAs will join the NPP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, the CLP leader said, “We feel as elected representatives, we have a right to do what we think is best for us and that is how we have come to this decision… We expect the party high command to listen to us because we are the ones going for elections…and feeling the brunt of this confusion.”

The TMC, meanwhile, claimed it was the only credible alternative in the state.

“The unscrupulous & power hungry people have officially joined hands. This alliance between Congress & NPP led MDA has once again clearly MARKED @AITCofficial as the only credible alternative in Meghalaya!,” the party tweeted.

“Dedicated to Meghalaya, WE WILL continue to fight for development of all,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
govt in meghalaya congress
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP