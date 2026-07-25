All about Pralhad Joshi: BJP's 'blue-eyed boy' now in charge of education ministry after Pradhan quits

After President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has been given the additional charge of the Education Ministry.

Joshi entered national politics after being elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004. (PTI)

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The development came just hours after Pradhan announced that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Who is Pralhad Joshi?

Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi is currently the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, as well as New and Renewable Energy. Along with these portfolios, he will now also oversee the Education Ministry.

Also read | Here's the last time a Union minister resigned under Modi govt because of protests

Joshi returned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in 2024. A five-time Member of Parliament, he is regarded as one of the BJP's trusted leaders and is often described as the "blue-eyed boy" of the party's top leadership.

Political journey

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{{^usCountry}} Born in November 1962 into a traditional North Karnataka Brahmin family, Joshi entered national politics after being elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in November 1962 into a traditional North Karnataka Brahmin family, Joshi entered national politics after being elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | Pralhad Joshi gets education ministry charge as Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation accepted

He became associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a young age and later rose through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His electoral journey began in 1996 when he was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Eight years later, he entered Parliament after winning the Dharwad-Hubballi Lok Sabha seat in 2004. Since then, he has retained the constituency in every general election, securing victories in 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024.

Rise within the BJP

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Joshi's active participation in parliamentary debates, particularly on development, infrastructure and education, strengthened his position within the BJP. His growing influence earned him the reputation of being one of the party high command's most trusted leaders.

Also read | BJP veteran MM Joshi says ‘better late than never’ as Pradhan quits; had criticised use of force on CJP protesters

In 2019, he joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet as Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines. He returned to the Union Cabinet in 2024.

Faced challenge in 2024 Lok Sabha election

Despite his strong political standing, Joshi's latest electoral battle was not without hurdles. He faced opposition from sections of the influential Lingayat community in Karnataka, with Lingadishwar seer emerging as a key challenger through his followers.

Dispute resolved before election

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The differences were eventually resolved with the intervention of senior leaders, including former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Dharwad city BJP block president Tippana Majjagi said the misunderstanding between the two sides had been settled.

A key face in Karnataka BJP

Over the years, Joshi has remained one of the BJP's most prominent leaders from Karnataka. Despite political challenges and criticism, he has continued to retain his electoral base and remains an influential figure within both the state unit and the party's national leadership.