All but 50 analog terrestrial TV transmitters to be phased out by March 31: MIB

Paving way for emerging technologies, India's largest public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharati is set to phase out all but 50 analog terrestrial TV transmitters by March 31 next year, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said on Saturday.

Announcing the broadcasting reforms taken up by Prasar Bharati, the ministry said that the phasing out of obsolete technology like analog terrestrial TV is in “both public interest and national interest.”

“With the exception of around 50 analog terrestrial TV transmitters in strategic locations, Prasar Bharati will be phasing out the rest of the obsolete analog transmitters by 31st March 2022,” the ministry announced.

It noted that removing the analog terrestrial TV will make the “valuable spectrum” available for new and emerging technologies such as 5G and will also help in reducing wasteful expenditure on power.

About 70% of all analog transmitters have been phased out so far and the use of the rest of them are being gradually discontinued while ensuring, the ministry stated, that “appropriate measures are taken for re-deployment of manpower.”

As many as 468 ATTs were phased out during 2018-2019, the highest in a financial year so far.

The ministry said that Prasar Bharati has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, to develop "Next Gen Broadcast Solution" and a roadmap for digital terrestrial television to enable new applications such as Direct to Mobile Broadcasting and to create new Content Opportunities through the use of Artificial Intelligence Algorithms.

