All exit polls, except one, predict big NDA win: Know outlier that favours Tejashwi-led MGB

With at least six exit polls predicting a big win for the NDA led by the JD(U) and BJP in the 2025 Bihar assembly election, there was at least one outlier on November 11 evening after voting closed — a news portal called Journo Mirror. Leader of Opposition and RJD's CM face Tejashwi Yadav flashing the victory sign after the last day of election campaigning for Bihar assembly election 2025, in Patna on Nov 9, 2025.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Predictions shared by Journo Mirror on its Instagram handle favoured the opposition Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD and Congress.

It said the Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc will get 130-140 seats, easily crossing the majority mark of 122 in the 243-strong Bihar assembly.

The NDA would lose power, as per Journo Mirror, and get 100-110 seats. The much-hyped Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) of political strategist-turned-leader Prashant Kishor was clubbed in Others, with 0-3 seats. It gave Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM could get 3-4 seats, it added.

What is Journo Mirror?

Journo Mirror is primarily a Hindi-language news and information service, active at least since 2021, as per an analysis by Google Gemini AI tool.

It covers contemporary Indian political and social issues, often focusing on subjects related to marginalised communities, such as Dalits and Muslims. It positions itself as an alternative news source focused on “social justice”.

What Bihar exit polls in general said

At least seven polls gave NDA a clear majority.

The survey by Peoples Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for others.

Similarly, a survey by JVC said the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103, and Jan Suraaj 0-1, with other at 3-6.

Most exit polls had got it wrong in the 2020 Bihar assembly polls, having predicted a win for the Mahagathbandhan at the time.