All four accused sent to 14 days’ judicial custody

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 23:58 IST

Hyderabad: The four men accused of allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a 26-year-old veterinarian, were produced before a court in Shadnagar and remanded to two weeks judicial custody, on Saturday.

The four accused — Mohammed Areef (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) — were shifted from Shadnagar police station to Chanchalguda central jail amid heavy police security, as protestors crowded outside the station and raised slogans.

While Areef and Chennakeshavulu are lorry drivers, the other two are cleaners.

All four belong to Makthal Mandal of Naryanapet District, Telangana and have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including Sections 376 (rape) and Sections 307 (attempt to murder). The police said that they have collected CCTV footage from the toll plaza, where the victim was accosted by the accused, besides other evidence.

The Shadnagar Bar Association announced that it would not lend any legal support to the accused.

Cyberabad Police had on Friday said that they will make a request for the handover of the case to a fast track court.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said at a press conference on Friday that the accused, two lorry drivers and their accomplices, deliberately deflated one of the tyres of the woman’s two-wheeler before offering help.

They then dragged her away from the Tondupally toll plaza at Shamshabad, where they reportedly raped her. It is unclear when the victim was killed. Her charred remains were found at another location, under a culvert off NH44 in Chattanpally village, on the outskirts of Shadnagar.

