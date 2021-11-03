Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
All is well in Punjab Congress, will win 2022 elections: Harish Rawat
india news

All is well in Punjab Congress, will win 2022 elections: Harish Rawat

Both Sidhu and Channi have been at loggerheads with each other over a few senior appointments in the Punjab cabinet.
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary and Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh in Dehradun on Tuesday. (PT)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:31 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Dehradun: Despite the ongoing conflict in Punjab Congress, party leader Harish Rawat on Tuesday said that all is well in the state and expressed confidence in its victory in the assembly elections next year.

“I had said this earlier, the party is now functioning smoothly in Punjab. Whatever challenges there are, will be faced. I am confident this scenario will continue and you will see Congress win the elections,” Rawat told reporters after meeting Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, among others, here.

Both Sidhu and Channi have been at loggerheads with each other over a few senior appointments in the Punjab cabinet.

Rawat also expressed confidence in the leadership of the newly-appointed Punjab and Chandigarh units’ in-charge, Harish Chaudhary, saying it is taking the party towards victory in the state.

“Harish Chaudhary is someone you can learn from. This is taking us towards victory in Punjab. Congress will win,” he said.

Rawat, who earlier served as Punjab Congress in-charge, was replaced by Harish Chaudhary last week months ahead of the elections.

Besides Sidhu and Channi, Rawat also met Chaudhary and Punjab Assembly speaker Rana K P Singh, all of whom visited Kedarnath after that.

“We bow before all those who come for darshan of Kedarbaba. Whether it is all the leaders from Punjab, or (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, I pray to Kedarbaba for the welfare of all and showing them a path to progress ahead,” Rawat said.

Channi was appointed as the chief minister after his predecessor, Captain Amarinder Singh, resigned following a revolt by Sidhu and several ministers and legislators. However, the change of guard did not end the rift in the state Congress as Sidhu and Channi, who is the first SC chief minister of Punjab, are not on the same page over several issues.

On Monday, Sidhu attacked politicians who offer ‘lollipops’ just ahead of the elections and urged people to give their votes on the agenda of Punjab’s welfare.

Though the former cricketer did not name anyone, his speech was seen in Congress circles as a direct attack on Channi, who announced slashing of power tariff by 3 per unit for the domestic category and increasing the dearness allowance for the government employees and pensioners.

Meanwhile, Sidhu shared a photo of his visit to Kedarnath on Twitter, saying: “Life is fragile, handle with prayer …. At Kedarnath, the heavenly abode of Lord Shiva ….Har Har Mahadev !”

“Paid obeisance at the Kedarnath Shrine in Uttarakhand and prayed for the progress of Punjab and prosperity of its people,” he tweeted.

