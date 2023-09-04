All online delivery services except medicines to be barred in New Delhi during G20 Summit: Delhi Police

All online delivery services except of medicines will be temporarily prohibited in the New Delhi district during the G20 summit, the Delhi Police has said. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav confirmed this decision during a press conference and emphasized that there have been no alterations to the traffic advisory initially issued by the police on August 25.

A G20 logo on display outside the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi(HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi. In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will not be allowed. Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed," he said.

Speaking about travel in the city he said, “There might be closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movement and security restrictions. But apart from at Pragati Maidan (Supreme Court), metro services will not be affected at other stations.”

READ | India gears-up for G20 Summit: Check event venue, guest list, special invitees

Yadav said that individuals holding hotel reservations within the district can travel to their accommodations after showing their boarding passes and booking documents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier, the Delhi Police said, “You can use the metro services to go airport from your nearest metro station… Just visit the DMRC website… You can go anywhere in the capital city by using metro services.”

READ | ‘Boys & girls, relax!’: Delhi Police allays panic over traffic situation during G20 Summit

“If you want to drive your car anywhere in the big capital city including IGI airport you can either use suggested routes as mentioned in the traffic advisory which is available on Delhi Traffic Police G20 virtual helpdesk or you can use an app called Mappls Map. This app will show you the best ways to go from your car or bike as per the latest traffic advisory by Delhi Traffic Police,” they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The G20 Leaders' Summit is set to take place from September 9 to September 10 at the newly constructed international convention and exhibition center in Delhi known as Bharat Mandapam.

(With PTI inputs)