‘Boys & girls, relax!’: Delhi Police allays panic over traffic situation during G20 Summit

Delhi Police chose a quirky way to assure Delhiites that there is no need to panic over the traffic situation during the G20 Head of States and Governments Summit on September 9 and 10. With a filmy twist, it shared an image from the South Indian movie Don No.1 and clarified that there will not be a lockdown during the summit in the national capital. This comes after speculations of a possible lockdown in the capital city in view of maintaining the security. Delhi Traffic Police conducts full carcade rehearsal for the upcoming G20 Summit, at Windsor Place in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

“Dear Delhiites, don't panic at all! There is no lockdown. Just keep yourself updated with traffic information available on @dtpftraffic's Virtual Help Desk,” it said on X (formerly Twitter).

A dedicated helpdesk by Delhi traffic police has been launched for the citizens to keep themselves updated on information about traffic in the national capital region during the summit. Earlier, Delhi Police, which is the nodal agency for security arrangements of G20 Summit, had officially clarified that there will be no lockdown, suggesting residents to use Delhi Metro during the summit.

“Will there be a lockdown in Delhi during the #G20Summit? NO. New Delhi District will be a 'Controlled Zone', but bona fide residents of the area will be allowed passage. Metro and essential services will operate normally,” it wrote on X earlier.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday said in its advisory that areas outside the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) jurisdiction, except for National Highway 48, will not be affected. Essential services including medical shops, milk booths, grocery stores, vegetable/fruit shops will remain operational.

Vehicles used for hospitals, housekeeping, waste management, hotels and similar services will be allowed to operate. However, New Delhi residents along with authorised vehicles will be allowed to move within the controlled zone after their identity proofs are checked.

During the summit, commercial vehicles will not be permitted to enter within New Delhi district from 5 am on September 9 to 11:59 pm on September 10. Only residents and tourists with valid hotel bookings in the district will be allowed to travel using commercial vehicles in the zone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON