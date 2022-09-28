Home / India News / All organisations like PFI including RSS should be banned: Lalu Prasad Yadav

All organisations like PFI including RSS should be banned: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Published on Sep 28, 2022

Attacking the BJP government, he said the situation in the country has become worse due to unemployment and inflation

Yadav was reacting to the union government’s decision to ban Popular Front of India (PFI). (Facebook | Lalu Prasad Yadav)
ByHT Correspondent

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday demanded a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as well.

Yadav was reacting to the union government’s decision to ban Popular Front of India (PFI).

“PFI is being investigated. All organisations like PFI including RSS should be banned and an investigation should be done,” said Prasad after filing his nomination papers for the post of national president.

Prasad alleged the government was targeting Muslim organisations.

“First of all, ban the RSS, it is a worse organisation than that. If you get anything, then take action,” he said.

Attacking the BJP government, he said the situation in the country has become worse due to unemployment and inflation.

“Efforts are being made to spread bigotry. Such a government has to be overthrown,” he said.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, senior RJD leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Shivanand Tiwari had defended “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans being allegedly raised during a protest organised by the PFI in Pune.

“Pakistan zindabad slogans are just a part of a protest but that doesn’t mean those raising such slogans become Pakistani & will go to Pakistan,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by a news agency.

RJD’s alliance partner, the JD (U) questioned the move.

Party leader Ghulam Rasool Balyawi said, “Today in the country, only one party is giving the certificate of loyalty and branding people as traitors.

“Does anybody know the source of funding of RSS,” he asked.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi described the move as a welcome step and took a dig at the RJD and Shivanand Tiwary for defending them.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “The so-called secular parties playing the politics of appeasement must come clean on the issue and resolve to not do politics in alliance with anti- national and religious fundamentalist organisations.”

