All schools in UP to remain shut till January 1 amid cold wave, CM Yogi issues strict orders

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered closure of all schools up to class 12 until January 1 due to severe cold wave in the state. Girls clad in warm clothes on their way to school on a cold winter morning, in Lucknow on Tuesday.(Naeem Ansari)

The order applies to all ICSE, CBSE, and UP Board schools across the state, a spokesperson said on Sunday. The decision to close schools was made due to severe cold wave that grips Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister clarified that the safety of children is paramount during the cold wave, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, according to a press release.

In view of the biting cold and severe cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered slew of measures.

Also Read | UP govt working to ensure no poor suffers in cold: Adityanath

He has directed senior officials of the government and administration to personally visit the areas and assess the ground reality.

The CM said that in view of the severe cold, adequate arrangements for bonfires and blankets should be ensured at public places in every district.

He has given special instructions to the officials regarding the operation of night shelters and to ensure that no person in the state should sleep in the open during the biting cold.

All necessary facilities, including bedding, blankets, and cleanliness, should be ensured in all night shelters. Officials should ensure that the needy receive timely relief materials and shelter.