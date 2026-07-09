3 ex-TMC MPs join BJP; to contest Rajya Sabha bypolls from seats they vacated

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik, the three Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who resigned from the Rajya Sabha in June, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata on Thursday. The BJP said all three former TMC leaders will contest the July 24 bypolls to the Upper House seats vacated by them. State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya welcomed them to the party at its West Bengal headquarters in Salt Lake

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya welcomed them to the party at its West Bengal headquarters in Salt Lake and stopped short of confirming whether they would be the party’s candidates.

“They are officially joining the party led by Narendra Modi who has steadily taken the nation forward. Right now the only identity of these three persons is that they are BJP workers,” he said.

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Asked about his earlier assertion that no TMC leader would be inducted into the BJP, Bhattacharya said, “This is not a deviation but an exception. Exceptions prove the law. The BJP’s door is closed for TMC leaders who looted the people and those who are tainted.”

Roy and Dev used the occasion to launch sharp attacks on the TMC, while Baraik did not speak at the event.