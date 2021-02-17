All you need to know about farmers' 'Rail Roko' call

Protesting farmers’ have called for a four-hour long 'Rail Roko andolan' (rail blockade) across the country from 12 noon to 4pm on Thursday. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a representative body of protesting farmers, announced the rail blockade last week, in a bid to amplify the voices of agitating farmers.

Here’s all you need to know about tomorrow’s 'Rail Roko' protest:

The movement is being held all over the country but the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has tightened security in four key states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The RPF has deployed 20 additional companies across these states. “Railways has appealed for peace. We will have additional security focus on Punjab, Haryana, UP and Bengal. 20 additional companies of RPF have been deployed. We appeal to everyone to maintain peace calling for peaceful protests so as not to inconvenience passengers,” a railway ministry spokesperson said.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) is also planning to hold a Kisan Mahapanchayat in poll-bound West Bengal. BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni told PTI that farmer unions will hold meetings in poll-bound West Bengal and will be asking people in Bengal not to vote for those who are "snatching our livelihood".

This is not the first railway blockade launched by farmers; last year in September, before farmers set off for Delhi, they held a state-wide rail blockades in Punjab, resulting in total suspension of train services in the state for nearly two months. Many passenger trains were later re-routed as the state and central government sparred over allowing passenger trains to traverse through the state.

The railway ministry informed Parliament during last week’s budget session that the railways suffered a loss of ₹1,462.45 crore in Financial Year 2020-21 due to “various agitations/strikes including dharnas at platforms and near tracks”.

Along with 'Rail Roko', Mahapanchayats are being organised all over the country. Both BKU and SKM have made it clear that farmers will not stop protesting until the three contentious farm laws are repealed by the government.