Allahabad HC says five Hindu women's plea seeking right to worship inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi complex maintainable

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday dismissed a civil revision petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) that has challenged a Varanasi court order turning down its objections to the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission to regularly worship Shringar Gauri and other deities in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque compound.

Gyanvapi mosque

Justice JJ Munir passed this order after hearing the counsel for the rival sides at length.

"I hope that the day is not far when we will construct a grand Shiv temple there and the present structure will be removed," said Hari Shankar Jain, the lawyer representing the Hindu side. In October last year, the Masjid committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque situated adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, had filed a plea in the Allahabad high court challenging the district court's September 12 order which held as maintainable the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to pray at Maa Shringar Gauri within the mosque complex.On September 12, the district court had rejected the mosque committee's plea against the maintainability of the plea seeking right for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid.

The district court had reserved the order till September 12 in the case. A lower court had ordered a videographic survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was submitted before the court on May 19.

As per the Hindu side, a Shivling was found during the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex, but it was contested by the Muslim side.

