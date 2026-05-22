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Allahabad HC seeks details of arms licences to influential people despite criminal cases

The court said display of weapons may create an illusion of dominance, strength, and protection, but it often generates fear among ordinary people

Published on: May 22, 2026 04:01 pm IST
By JItendra Sarin
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The Allahabad high court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to provide details of the arms licences issued to politicians Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Brij Bhushan Singh, Sushil Singh, and 15 other influential people who hold them despite pending criminal cases. Many of the 19 are known as bahubalis or strongmen in Uttar Pradesh politics and include former and serving lawmakers.

The court said carrying guns is sometimes justified in the name of self-defence. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“It is the prima facie view of this court that the public display of weapons may create an illusion of dominance, strength, and protection, but it often disrupts social harmony and generates fear and insecurity among ordinary people,” said Justice Vinod Diwakar as he heard a petition of jeweller Jai Shankar against the Bhadohi district magistrate’s rejection of his arms licence application after an unexplained delay of almost four years.

He said carrying guns is sometimes justified in the name of self-defence, but weapons that become instruments of intimidation promote fear rather than genuine security. “A society in which armed individuals assert dominance through visible force and threats does not become more free or peaceful.”

The court said that it erodes public trust, weakens the sense of safety, and disturbs civic peace. “True self-defence is intended to preserve life and maintain order, not to transform public spaces into environments of dominance and fear. For this reason, a culture that glorifies guns and intimidation cannot be regarded as conducive to a peaceful and rule-bound society.”

On March 11, the court granted one week to the state government to revisit its policy relating to the grant and review of arms licences, particularly in respect of those with criminal antecedents. The court directed the state government to furnish district-wise, police station-wise, and name-wise details of arms licence holders facing two or more criminal cases.

 
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