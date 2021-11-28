Allahabad high court grants bail to Sharjeel in AMU speech case

The Allahabad high court on Saturday granted bail to activist Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case filed against him for an alleged inflammatory speech made at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on January 16 last year.

The bail was granted by justice Saumitra Dayal Singh of the Allahabad HC in the FIR lodged against him at Aligarh’s Civil Lines police station, in which he was accused of spreading hatred towards the government and the Indian armed forces by creating enmity between communities. He was also accused of endangering the unity and integrity of the nation. Sharjeel was arrested on January 28, 2020, from Bihar’s Jehanabad district.

A detailed bail order is awaited, Nikhil Mishra, counsel for the applicant said.

Sharjeel, however, is likely to remain in jail in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots. He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the riots.

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.