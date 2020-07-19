e-paper
Home / India News / Alliance Air to operate Jagdalpur-Hyderabad flight from August 5

Alliance Air to operate Jagdalpur-Hyderabad flight from August 5

The tourism ministry has identified Jagdalpur-Teerathgarh-Chitrakoot-Barsur-Dantewada-Teerathgarh Circuit as one of the 45 mega tourist destinations/circuits in India on the basis of footfalls and their future tourism potential.

india Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:19 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The flight service will be started by Alliance Air under the regional connectivity scheme.
The flight service will be started by Alliance Air under the regional connectivity scheme.(ANI File Photo)
         

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India Limited, will be operating direct daily flight connecting Jagdalpur to Raipur and Hyderabad from August 5.

The airline will be deploying its 70-seater ATR-72 aircraft on the route, to bolster connectivity under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

As per a press release issued by the airline, Flight 9I 885 will depart from Hyderabad at 0950 hrs and reach Jagdalpur at 1115 hrs. It will depart from Jagdalpur at 1155 hrs and reach Raipur at 1300 hrs.

On its return, the flight will depart Raipur at 1340 hrs and arrive at Jagdalpur at 1445 hrs, further departing from Jagdalpur at 1525 hrs and reaching Hyderabad at 1650 hrs.



“This flight will reduce travel time & add to the comfort of tourists. It is the constant endeavour of Alliance Air to connect various parts of India to its fast-growing aviation network, contributing to overall development of all the regions especially tier 2 and tier 3 cities,” the release stated.

