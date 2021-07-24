'Alliance with Samajwadi Party possible if...': Owaisi's AIMIM drops a hint

As Uttar Pradesh assembly elections come closer, the political landscape in the state is witnessing fast-paced developments. Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has now put forward a condition for alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP). The AIMIM is currently a part of Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha which has smaller parties like Bharatiya Vanchit Samaj Party, Bhartiya Manav Samaj Party, Janata Kranti Party (R) and Rashtra Uday Party as constituents.

The chief of Uttar Pradesh unit of AIMIM told Hindustan Times' Hindi-language sister publication Hindustan that if SP agrees to make a Muslim MLA from the Morcha deputy chief minister, it is ready for an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's party. Shaukat Ali also said that Owaisi will visit Uttar Pradesh in August, Hindustan reported.

Owaisi visited Bahraich and other areas of Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, and inaugurated a new party office for the state.

Hindustan reported that Owaisi is expected to visit Prayagraj, Fatehpur and Kaushambi during his August visit. He is likely to hold meetings with Muslims, Dalits, backward class people and professionals like doctors and engineers.

Shaukat Ali further said that the AIMIM has created an organisational structure in Uttar Pradesh, according to Hindustan. All 75 districts have party units and respective chiefs, added Ali. He said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to be stopped, the Bhagidari Morcha will have to fight assembly elections along with SP ad Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). This will help consolidate the 20% Muslim votes in the state, Ali was quoted as saying by Hindustan.

The AIMIM leader ruled out an alliance with the Congress, which he called a "sinking ship". And the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has no base in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Owaisi had earlier announced that AIMIM will contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls. The AIMIM chief made a challenge last month that he won't let the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath accepted the challenge and said his party will form government in the state after winning "more than 300 seats".