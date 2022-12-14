Allow discussion on LAC, says Opposition in Parliament; walks out again

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties on Wednesday walked out of Parliament to protest the government’s refusal to discuss the December 9 face-off between Indian and Chinese armed forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Lok Sabha, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury led the walkout after being denied the discussion. In the Rajya Sabha, the leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the walkout.

The protests came after leaders of 17 opposition parties at their strategy meeting convened by Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and decided to relentlessly continue their demand for a discussion. The Opposition demand for a discussion and clarifications after defence minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in the House was not accepted.

In the House, Kharge said the Opposition wanted a debate to get full information on the Chinese aggression and encroachment on Indian territory, and that they stand by the Army and the country. But Deputy Chairman Harivansh said there was no notice before the Chair and a debate cannot be allowed on the issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kharge fronted the opposition demand for a discussion on Tuesday too, demanding that the issue be taken up under Rule 267, suspending the business for the day.

“Our national security and territorial integrity is being impinged upon by brazen Chinese transgressions as the government remains a mute spectator. The valour of our armed forces in Galwan Valley, Ladakh is well known, but China has brazenly transgressed into our territory since April 2020. The illegal and unprovoked Chinese transgressions up to Y junction in Depsang Plains continue till date. Similar is the state of Chinese transgressions into Gogra and Hot Springs area in Eastern Ladakh,” Kharge told the Upper House on Tuesday.

He said that despite a demand to ensure status quo ante as of April 2020, China has refused to vacate Indian territory. “China has been deliberately taking shelter behind the statement of our Prime Minister dated June 20 2020, saying that no one has entered into our territory...” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Singh made a statement in the House on Tuesday, deputy chairman Harivansh said there is no precedence of allowing a discussion after the minister’s statement. The opposition, however, walked out.

Speaking to media persons outside Parliament, Kharge said his party stood united with the armed forces but seeks answers from the government. “The opposition repeatedly asked for a debate on the Chinese transgression, but the government refused to allow it. The defence minister left without giving any clarification to the House. This is not good for the nation,” he said.

He said there was “no point” sitting inside the House if the government refuses to give any clarifications.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said the deputy chairman cited various precedents, but overlooked the discussion that took place in Parliament in 1962 over the India-China war. “This government lives in brazen denial of the Indo-China conflict,” Jha said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON