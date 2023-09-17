All-party meeting: Parties push for women's reservation bill in Parliament session

All Opposition parties have demanded passage of women's reservation bill in the Parliament's special session beginning on Monday, Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said after an all-party meeting on Sunday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan arrive at the Parliament library building to attend the all-party meeting on Sunday. (ANI)

Praful Patel, the Nationalist Congress Party leader and Bharatiya Janata Party-ally in Maharashtra said the party has appealled to the government to pass the women's reservation bill in this Parliament session.

“Parliament will shift to the new building on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19,” Patel.

News agency PTI reported that several regional parties, including the BJD and the BRS, pushed for the tabling of the women's reservation bill in Parliament in the all-party meeting on Sunday, a day ahead of the start of a five-day session.

Before the meeting, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said his party would raise issues such as price rise, unemployment, social conflict and the Manipur situation. He arrived at the Parliament House Complex to attend it.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, the deputy leader of the House in Lok Sabha; Union minister Piyush Goyal, the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha; and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi represented the government in the meeting.

BJD and BRS leaders said they would push for the tabling and passage of the women's reservation bill in the five-day session.

Congress's Chowdhury, former prime minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda, DMK's Kanimozhi, TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu, TMC's Derek O'Brien, AAP's Sanjay Singh, BJD's Sasmit Patra, BRS' K Keshava Rao, YSR Congress Party's V Vijayasai Reddy, RJD's Manoj Jha and JD(U)'s Anil Hegde and SP's Ram Gopal Yadav were among those who attended the meeting.

