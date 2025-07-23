Al-Qaeda module busted by ATS in Gujarat, 4 terrorists arrested

Four terrorists with alleged links to terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) have been arrested by Gujarat’s Anti-Terror Squad, said officials on Wednesday. The arrest comes as a major development in India’s crackdown on terror activities.(Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

According to ATS Deputy Inspector General Sunil Joshi, a detailed press conference will be held to share information about the arrest and their links to the terror group.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Aravalli, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI.

Active on social media

The four terrorists who have been arrested were allegedly involved with a fake currency racket and also spread terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda’s ideology, reported NDTV. The accused allegedly used social media platforms along with other apps to spread the terrorist organisation’s ideology, the report added citing sources.

The sources added that the terrorists used an auto-delete app to get rid of their communication footprint and dodge suspicion. They were allegedly linked with Al-Qaeda for a long time and had come in touch with it through social media, according to Gujarat ATS officers.

Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said that all four individuals had been under watch for suspected links to the terror outfit and that the operation to arrest them was done based on specific intelligence inputs and coordinated surveillance, the ANI report said.

Whether the police recovered weapons or explosives during the arrest is not yet known.

The arrest comes as a major development in India’s crackdown on terror activities, particularly after the deadly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 people died, most of whom were tourists.

On Saturday, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in a terror case and detained 10 suspected persons. Police said raids were conducted at 10 places in Budgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Srinagar.