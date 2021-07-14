Al-Qaeda terror module: 3 more, suspects nabbed in Lucknow

Three more terror suspects linked to the alleged al-Qaeda module busted in Lucknow on Sunday were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from different areas of state capital on Wednesday, said Prashant Kumar, additional director general (ADG) of police.

The three, identified as Shakeel Hussain, 35, Mohammad Mustakeem, 44 and Mohammad Mueed are accused of helping Minhaz Ahmad and Maseerudeen in their plan to carry out serial blasts, said the ADG. Minhaz and Maseerudeen were arrested on Sunday for plotting to carry out terror strikes in the state including using “human bombs” before Independence Day

UP ATS stated that the names of the trio surfaced during interrogation of the terror suspects arrested earlier, following which, the three were brought to the ATS police station for verification and later arrested after their active involvement in the conspiracy was established during questioning.

Mustakeem helped Minhaz and Maseerudeen in arranging terrorism-related material while Mueed provided a pistol to Minhaz and Shakeel also helped in arranging pistol from a firearms dealer, said the ADG.

Shakeel’s family members alleged that the UP ATS framed him as they had not found anything objectionable from his possession. They said he was earning a livelihood by driving an e-rickshaw.

“He has a clean record and never got involved in criminal activity in the past. He is being framed because of being from a particular community,” the family alleged.

Shakeel’s family and his neighbours also had a confrontation with the reporting crew of two news channels.

A UP ATS official said the three will be produced before the special ATS court and their custody will be sought for further interrogation.

Minhaz and Maseerudeen are already in 14 days’ custody of UP ATS since Tuesday morning, after they were arrested from a motor workshop cum residence of Minhaz on Dubagga bypass road on Sunday morning. They were accused of planning to carry out strikes at different parts of Lucknow, Kanpur and other parts of the state before Independence Day.

.