Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks over sacked BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet: Report

Terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet" amid brewing controversy over the remarks by BJP leaders on the founder of Islam, news agency ANI reported. In a threat letter dated June 6, AQIS warned that "saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi and Bombay and in UP and Gujarat", according to the report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"They shall find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments. May our mothers be bereaved of us if we do not avenge our beloved Prophet."

In an apparent reference to the controversial remarks of a BJP spokesperson, against whom the party has taken action, the terror outfit said that she “insulted and slandered” the Prophet and his wife in the “most vile and evil manner on an Indian TV channel.” The letter claimed that the “hearts of Muslims all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonor our Prophet... [They] shall find no amnesty or clemency, no peace and security will save them and this matter will not close with any words of condemnation or sorrow," it added.

Centre has nothing to do with Prophet remarks, Gulf ties strong: Goyal

The threat statement mentioned "Hindutva terrorists occupying India" and said "we shall fight for the dignity of our Prophet, we shall urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet."

The controversial remarks by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal snowballed into global outrage after West Asia nations took note of the issue and summoned Indian envoys to protest. India's foreign ministry clarified that the offensive tweets and comments did not in any way reflect the government's views.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON