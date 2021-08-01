Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Already met party leadership on Saturday night, says Babul Supriyo, 'Theatrics', says Dilip Ghosh
india news

Already met party leadership on Saturday night, says Babul Supriyo, 'Theatrics', says Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh said Babul Supriyo is still in the party and termed his resignation as "theatrics" to be in news.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Babul Supriyo said he met the top leadership of the party on Saturday night after making the announcement on his Facebook page.

Creating a flutter in West Bengal BJP by announcing his resignation on Facebook, former Union minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday said after the announcement on his social media account he met the top leadership of the party on Saturday night in Delhi. "I have already sought time from the Lok Sabha speaker as his consent is required before I make a decision. I have already met the top leadership of my party last night but only time will tell what is going to be my future move," the Asansol MP told a television channel, news agency PTI reported. Babul Supriyo met JP Nadda at around midnight on Saturday, the news agency said, citing sources.

As Babul Supriyo has not yet tendered his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker and only made announcements on social media, questions are being raised over his actual intention, while BJP insiders have said Babul Supriyo is still with the party.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, whom Babul Supriyo slammed in his Facebook post for doubting his resignation announcement, said, "The more my name is taken by people who want to be in news through theatrics, the more I become aware they tend to seek importance by doing that." He is still in the BJP, "as far as my knowledge", Ghosh said.

Bengal BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said the party needs Babul and that the senior leaders of the party will try to convince him. "Supriyo is an independent person. He left his banking job to be a singer and then eventually joined politics. There must be something going on in his mind. He had met some senior leaders in the party and discussed his issues with them. The senior leaders will talk to him," Sarkar said.

After Saturday's social media announcement, Babul Supriyo clarified that he won't be joining any party. He said he wants to continue working for Asansol and for that he does not need to be a minister or an MP. He has also made it clear that his disagreement with Dilip Ghosh and his removal from the Union cabinet are some of the factors that have driven him to take the decision.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
babul supriyo dilip ghosh bjp jp nadda
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable

Ek shaam, dosti ke naam
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP