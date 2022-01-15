Alwar rape case: Priyanka Gandhi speaks to family of the victim, promises help

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday spoke to the family of the Alwar rape victim over the phone to know about their well being and assured them of full help.

According to sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the Alwar incident is condemnable and after talking to the Rajasthan government, she will ensure that the culprits will get the strictest punishment and justice is served to the victim's family.

It is worth mentioning that the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot took cognizance of the incident a few days ago and had sought a response from all the officials. Further, Gehlot promised that justice is served in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has held the Gehlot Government accountable for the incident and had strongly demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into the case. BJP delegation had also gone to reach out to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Rajasthan where she was on a personal visit.

While Responding to the BJP's attack and politicisation of the issue, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate wrote on Twitter, "BJP people had 'snatched' a daughter's body from her parents and burned it in Hathras. After the death of the rape victim, they point fingers at her character and defame her. Who are they to talk about serving justice to women?"

"Priyanka Ji is sensitive on this issue and has always stood by the voice of people. The people of BJP should look in their own pockets before spreading false news about them," she said.

A specially-abled minor girl was found abandoned on the Tijara flyover in Alwar on January 12, Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam told ANI.

"A specially-abled minor girl was found in an abandoned condition on the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The girl was admitted to the hospital where it was found that there has been a lot of bleeding from her private part. Police are probing the matter," SP Gautam said.