‘Always a delight…’ PM Modi tweets after meeting with WHO chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus after the duo unveiled the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar in Gujarat.“Always a delight to meet @DrTedros and exchange notes on further strengthening the health sector. He always cherishes the influence of Indian teachers on his life. And today, he got a lot of praise for his Gujarati skills too! @WHO,” the prime minister said in a post on Twitter.Hours before the one-on-one meet, PM Modi along with Ghebreyesus and Mauritian prime minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth laid the foundation stone of the medical centre in Jamnagar, which is in the prime minister's home state Gujarat.The Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is believed to be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world.

“The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is a recognition of India's contribution and potential in this field. WHO, via this Centre of traditional medicine, has done a new partnership with India. With this move, it is a matter of respect for India's potential and contribution in the field of traditional medicine. India will take this partnership with full responsibility,” the prime minister said during his address to the gathering at the event.

Ghebreyesus began his address by greeting the crowd in Gujarati, evoking an applause from everyone present at the event. The WHO director further said that he was introduced to Indian traditional medicine by his Indian teachers.

“WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine that we are launching will help to harness the power of science to strengthen evidence-based traditional medicine. I'm grateful to PM Modi and the Government of India for their leadership in supporting this important initiative," he said.

