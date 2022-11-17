Always felt Aaftab was lying, told cops: Father of Shraddha Walkar

As the Delhi Police is set to seek further custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala when he is produced at a Delhi court on Thursday, the accused of the Shraddha Walker murder case, the victim's father on Thursday said he feels he will now get justice. Supporting police's appeal for a narco test, Shraddha's father Vikas Walker said Delhi Police in the course of the interrogation realised that Aaftab sometimes lies and sometimes he probably speaks the truth. "If he has done the crime, he should be hanged. I always felt he is lying and I had told the Maharashtra and Delhi Police the same," he said to news agency ANI.

Shraddha's father who earlier demanded the death penalty for the murderer of his daughter said he will not give up until Aaftab gets his punishment. "Aaftab is clever and has erased the evidence in the last 5-6 months. Police will face a little difficulty," Vikas Walkar said.

Shraddha Walkar was killed on May 18 following a fight with her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala. Till November, the case was under wraps until Shraddha Walkar's father, alerted by her friends, filed a missing complaint. The case was transferred from Maharashtra to Delhi as Shraddha and Aaftab moved to Delhi from Vasai and Shraddha's family had no knowledge about that.

Sensational details have emerged from Aaftab's confession and as investigators started six months after the murder took place, Delhi Police sought narco test of Aaftab to confirm the truth in his confession.

What is Narco test?

Narco test involves the intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal) that causes the subject to enter into various stages of anaesthesia. In such a stage, a person is likely to not lie with all guards down. Police said Aaftab has been changing his statements continuously and not cooperating with the probe and hence a narco test is necessary to verify his claims.

According to norms, the consent of the accused is also necessary for conducting narco test.

