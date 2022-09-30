Am PM Modi supporter, says Gujarat auto driver who invited Kejriwal for dinner

Ahmedabad: A Gujarat autorickshaw driver who invited Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) home for dinner earlier this month on Friday showed up at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ahmedabad and declared that he was a fan of PM Modi.

The driver, Vikram Dantani, said he was a huge fan of PM Modi and a staunch supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also claimed that he extended an invitation to Arvind Kejriwal during AAP’s meeting in Ahmedabad at the instance of the autorickshaw union.

“Vikram bhai says that Kejriwal’s men lured him by talking about money, but he is a fan of Modiji since childhood,” said Zubin Ashara, state media co-head, Gujarat BJP.

Manoj Sorathiya, AAP Gujarat’s general secretary said that when Kejriwal got the driver’s invite, BJP leaders claimed that Dantani was an AAP worker.

“One thing has become clear today that the allegations made earlier that the autorickshaw driver was an AAP worker and that it was all pre-planned were baseless. Today he has admitted that he invited Kejriwal and the AAP national convenor got emotional and went to his house.”

Kejriwal held a town hall meeting with autorickshaw drivers here on September 13 as part of AAP’s outreach in Gujarat. During the interaction, Dantani urged Kejriwal to have dinner at his house, a proposal immediately accepted by the Delhi CM. That night, the AAP convener, who was staying in a five-star hotel, travelled in Dantani’s three-wheeler along with local party leaders and had dinner at his home in Ghatlodia.