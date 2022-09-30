Home / India News / Am PM Modi supporter, says Gujarat auto driver who invited Kejriwal for dinner

Am PM Modi supporter, says Gujarat auto driver who invited Kejriwal for dinner

india news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 11:08 PM IST

The autorickshaw driver told reporters at PM Modi’s rally in Ahmedabad that he invited Arvind Kejriwal at the instance of the local autorickshaw union

Gujarat AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya said Vikram Dantani’s new statement proved that BJP allegations made during Kejriwal’s visit back then were baseless (Twitter/AnkitBagdi8)
Gujarat AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya said Vikram Dantani’s new statement proved that BJP allegations made during Kejriwal’s visit back then were baseless (Twitter/AnkitBagdi8)
ByHT Correspondent

Ahmedabad: A Gujarat autorickshaw driver who invited Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) home for dinner earlier this month on Friday showed up at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ahmedabad and declared that he was a fan of PM Modi.

The driver, Vikram Dantani, said he was a huge fan of PM Modi and a staunch supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also claimed that he extended an invitation to Arvind Kejriwal during AAP’s meeting in Ahmedabad at the instance of the autorickshaw union.

“Vikram bhai says that Kejriwal’s men lured him by talking about money, but he is a fan of Modiji since childhood,” said Zubin Ashara, state media co-head, Gujarat BJP.

Manoj Sorathiya, AAP Gujarat’s general secretary said that when Kejriwal got the driver’s invite, BJP leaders claimed that Dantani was an AAP worker.

“One thing has become clear today that the allegations made earlier that the autorickshaw driver was an AAP worker and that it was all pre-planned were baseless. Today he has admitted that he invited Kejriwal and the AAP national convenor got emotional and went to his house.”

Kejriwal held a town hall meeting with autorickshaw drivers here on September 13 as part of AAP’s outreach in Gujarat. During the interaction, Dantani urged Kejriwal to have dinner at his house, a proposal immediately accepted by the Delhi CM. That night, the AAP convener, who was staying in a five-star hotel, travelled in Dantani’s three-wheeler along with local party leaders and had dinner at his home in Ghatlodia.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out