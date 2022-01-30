Amar Jawan Jyoti-like memorial to be built in Raipur in honour of martyrs

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Saturday, announced that a memorial to honour the martyrdom of slain soldiers will be built in Raipur on the lines of India Gate’s Amar Jawan Jyoti flame which was recently merged with the National War Memorial (NWM), a press note issued by Chhattisgarh government stated.

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will perform bhoomi poojan of the memorial on February 3.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the Centre’s move of merging of Amar Jawan Jyoti, Baghel said that it hurts his sentiments, but now the flame of Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti will be lit in honor of the martyrs in Raipur.

“In honor of the martyrs, the memorial named, ‘Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti’, will be constructed in the campus of Chhattisgarh Armed Force’s 4th battalion in Mana area here. The flame at the memorial will glow continuously,” the chief minister said in a statement.

“Congress has been the party of people who make sacrifices and knows how to respect the sacrifice. It is evident in the history that any society which does not respect its martyrs, not preserve the memories of their sacrifices and insults their memorials, such society gets destroyed,” the release quoted Baghel.

“We will honor the martyrdom of the bravehearts (Police/Paramilitary/Army) of Chhattisgarh who sacrificed their lives for the nation in any part of the country, as well as the bravehearts of the country who sacrificed their lives in state through this memorial,” the chief minister said.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the state capital on February 3 to launch a financial assistance scheme named ‘Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana’ for landless labourers of rural areas, a government official said.

Under the scheme, registered labourers in rural areas, who do not possess agricultural land, will be given financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year, he added.

On the occasion, he will lay the foundation stone of Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial as well as of Gandhi Sevagram ashram in Nava Raipur, the upcoming capital city of the state, similar to the lines of the one in Wardha (Maharashtra).