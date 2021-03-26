Home / India News / Amaravati land scam: SC defers judgment on plea by ex-Andhra HC judge
india news

Amaravati land scam: SC defers judgment on plea by ex-Andhra HC judge

The deferment order was passed after the court was informed that the phone of the former judicial officer, Ramakrishna, had “mysteriously” gone missing after he was arrested in an unconnected case
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Supreme Court .

The Supreme Court on Friday delayed its judgment on a petition by former Andhra Pradesh high court judge V Eswaraiah against an investigation into an alleged phone conversation between him and a suspended judicial officer. The two are accused of plotting against judges of the constitutional courts during the conversation.

The deferment order was passed after the court was informed that the phone of the former judicial officer, Ramakrishna, had “mysteriously” gone missing after he was arrested in an unconnected case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for one of the petitioners before the Andhra Pradesh high court, alleged the loss of the phone is deliberate to subvert the inquiry into the conversation.

Also Read | Supreme Court refuses to stop sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly polls

Taking on record this development, a bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, deferred the pronouncement of the order and fixed April 5 as the next date for hearing.

Earlier, the retired judge filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court admitting he was “trying to collect more evidence” on the alleged involvement of the daughters of a sitting top court judge in a land scam in Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

No more lockdowns in Telangana, says KCR amid Covid-19 surge

JICA to fund second phase of Bengaluru Metro, signs deal for loan of over 3717 crore

Covid cases: Sharp rise in Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat

New Covid-19 SOPs in Goa by March 27, says CM Pramod Sawant

The sitting judge, the leaked conversation and a First Information Report registered in connection with the Amaravati land cases make it clear, is Justice NV Ramana.

The high court cited a “serious conspiracy” to destabilise the judiciary and ordered the investigation into the conversation. In August, it named retired Supreme Court judge RV Raveendran to look into the genuineness of the alleged conversation, the persons involved, and undisclosed interests of a third party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP