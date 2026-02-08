Amaravati set to emerge as global quantum tech hub: CM

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the state capital Amaravati will emerge as a global hub for quantum technology and usher in another technological revolution in the country. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu with Union minister Jitendra Singh and others lights a ceremonial lamp at the foundation event in Amaravati on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for “Amaravati Quantum Valley”, the country’s first integrated quantum ecosystem, the chief minister said the initiative marked the foundation for building a pool of experts who will participate in the global quantum revolution, in addition to kickstarting infrastructure development in the region.

Noting that the United Year has declared 2026 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, Naidu expressed confidence the current phase would be remembered as “a “quantum transition movement” worldwide.

He emphasised that quantum technology would play a decisive role in the future as technological capabilities continue to expand globally.

Naidu also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for technological advancement, including the introduction of BSNL 4G services, which he said would pave the way for 6G communication in the future.

The chief minister said India should aim to deliver a wide range of technological products to the global market. He added that while he had once faced criticism for promoting IT and mobile technology, many of the critics’ children were now settled in the IT sector in the United States.

Naidu said his planning has always focused on long-term developments that would take shape over the next 30 to 40 years and stressed that only nations that embrace technology would achieve sustained development.

Amaravati, he said, would become a centre for quantum designs, quantum products and intellectual property creation. Research and innovation in defence, healthcare, energy, finance and climate modelling would be undertaken at the Amaravati Quantum Valley, he added.

Naidu also thanked tech giants IBM, TCS and Larsen & Toubro for their role in establishing India’s first 133-qubit quantum computer centre in the state.

The event was attended by Union minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology Jitendra Singh, Union minister of state for science and technology, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, state information technology minister Nara Lokesh and other cabinet members, besides representatives from IBM, TCS and L&T and professors from IIT Tirupati and IIT Madras.

The Amaravati Quantum Valley Towers are proposed to be built over 50 acres at Amaravati’s Uddandarayunipalem. As part of the initiative, IBM, TCS and L&T will collaborate with the state government to establish India’s first 133-qubit quantum computer centre.

The Quantum Valley is envisioned as a hub for cutting-edge research and innovation across multiple domains including quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensors, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, defence, healthcare and finance.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said the Prime Minister had announced plans to develop Visakhapatnam into a deep-sea research centre, and work toward that goal was progressing rapidly.

“The Centre has launched multiple missions, including the National Quantum Mission, to make India a global technology leader,” he said.

He noted that ₹6,000 crore has been allocated for the National Quantum Mission and that the Amaravati facility will accelerate research and innovation across defence, healthcare, finance and other sectors.

The Union minister also highlighted the growing need for quantum experts to serve global requirements and said educational initiatives were underway, including B Tech programmes in quantum technologies, with plans to introduce M Tech courses soon.