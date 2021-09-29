Amarinder Singh says he urged Amit Shah to repeal farm laws

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Amit Shah and discussed the ongoing farmers' agitation. Captain also urged the Union home minister to repeal the farm laws and guarantee the minimum support price, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. Both Captain and his media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted in this regard after the meeting at Amit Shah's resident in Delhi ended. Amarinder Singh also hashtagged his tweet with #nofarmersnofood.

The meeting amid the Punjab crisis triggered speculation about Captain's next political move. However, no word has come out on whether Amit Shah and Amarinder Singh discussed Punjab.

The meeting between Amarinder Singh and Amit Shah comes at a time when the Congress is grappling with the crisis in Punjab. While Amarinder Singh's resignation from the post of the chief minister was thought to bring the curtains of the Captain-Sidhu clash, Sidhu is not happy with new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi yet and has resigned from the post of the state party chief. At a time when the Punjab Congress is apparently split into three caps belong to Channi, Sidhu and Amarinder Singh, Singh's meeting with Amit Shah gained significance.

Amarinder Singh has not ever dismissed the possibilities of leaving the Congress. In fact, he earlier said he would field a strong candidate against Navjot Sidhu if Sidhu becomes the CM face of the party in the upcoming election.

When Amarinder Singh arrived at Delhi on Tuesday, he said no political meeting was scheduled; he was in Delhi to vacate Kapurthala House, his New Delhi residence. Even after saying this, he met Amit Shah at his residence and some reports indicated that Amarinder Singh might have left Amit Shah's residence in Shah's car. Later, it was said that Amarinder Singh did not leave in Amit Shah's car and the speculations arose when Singh left Amit Shah's residence without addressing a press conference.

The farm laws were cited as one of the reasons why Amarinder Singh may not extend support to the BJP. Amarinder Singh has been a staunch supporter of the farmers' cause and opposes the farm laws in line with the Congress's response. In addition, Amarinder Singh is one of the most vocal leaders in support of the farmers as the ongoing protest in Delhi border has a majority of Punjab farmers.