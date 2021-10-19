Amarinder Singh: Floating new party, open to alliance with BJP ahead of Punjab polls

Former Punjab chief minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday he planned to soon announce his political party and was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the farmers’ issue was resolved.

Singh resigned as the Punjab CM last month after a bitter tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu amid infighting in the state Congress. The party later picked Charanjit Singh Channi as the next chief minister of the state.

“The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year,” Singh said Tuesday.

HT reported earlier this month that Singh was set to launch his own political party and could even consider an alliance or seat adjustment with the BJP. The development could alter radically the electoral landscape in the upcoming polls in Punjab. After resigning as the Punjab CM, Singh announced his intent to quit the Congress.

Singh said he will not rest until he secures the future of “my people and my state”. “Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake,” he was quoted as saying by his media adviser, Raveen Thukral.

“Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if Farmers Protest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions,” Singh said.