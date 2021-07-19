Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'No one is upset': Congress MLA on Sidhu's appointment as Punjab unit chief
india news

'No one is upset': Congress MLA on Sidhu's appointment as Punjab unit chief

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar has already called Navjot Singh Sidhu an asset for the party. He was appointed the chief of Congress unit by Sonia Gandhi.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Newly-elected Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu at his residence, in Patiala on Monday.(PTI Photo)

Congress leaders have said that party president Sonia Gandhi's decision to name Navjot Sidhu as the chief of party's Punjab unit is a thoughtful one. They also claimed that no one is upset with the decision and everything will be all right.

"The high command must have taken a thoughtful decision. He is young and was an active parliamentarian. He has the zeal to work so we welcome it," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He was one of the three members deputed by the Congress high command to resolve the crisis in Punjab.

Punjab Congress MLA Nirmal Singh Shutrana, who met Sidhu after his appointment on Sunday, said there everything will be fine now.

"What the high command decided is 100% right. No one is upset, everything will be alright," Shutrana was quoted as saying by ANI. He added that chief minister Captain Amarinder Shingh "should have congratulated" Sidhu on his appointment.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar has already called Sidhu an asset for the party and said they all will work together with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to win 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Also Read: Flurry of activities end with elevation of Sidhu

The announcement came after months of bickering and hectic political activities in Punjab, which saw both Sidhu and Singh attacking each other. The chief minister and his camp were against the elevation of Sidhu, who quit as a minister in state government in 2019.

Sidhu was appointed the Punjab Congress chief after rounds of meetings between Congress high command, Amarinder Singh and the Amritsar MLA.

Meanwhile, Harish Singh Rawat, another member of the Congress committee to end the infighting in Punjab unit, said that Singh will remain the chief ministerial face of the party for next year's elections since his governance has earned praise from the people of the state and also because "Punjabis don't want to experiment with their political leadership."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navjot sidhu amarinder singh
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP