'No one is upset': Congress MLA on Sidhu's appointment as Punjab unit chief

Congress leaders have said that party president Sonia Gandhi's decision to name Navjot Sidhu as the chief of party's Punjab unit is a thoughtful one. They also claimed that no one is upset with the decision and everything will be all right.

"The high command must have taken a thoughtful decision. He is young and was an active parliamentarian. He has the zeal to work so we welcome it," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He was one of the three members deputed by the Congress high command to resolve the crisis in Punjab.

Punjab Congress MLA Nirmal Singh Shutrana, who met Sidhu after his appointment on Sunday, said there everything will be fine now.

"What the high command decided is 100% right. No one is upset, everything will be alright," Shutrana was quoted as saying by ANI. He added that chief minister Captain Amarinder Shingh "should have congratulated" Sidhu on his appointment.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar has already called Sidhu an asset for the party and said they all will work together with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to win 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

The announcement came after months of bickering and hectic political activities in Punjab, which saw both Sidhu and Singh attacking each other. The chief minister and his camp were against the elevation of Sidhu, who quit as a minister in state government in 2019.

Sidhu was appointed the Punjab Congress chief after rounds of meetings between Congress high command, Amarinder Singh and the Amritsar MLA.

Meanwhile, Harish Singh Rawat, another member of the Congress committee to end the infighting in Punjab unit, said that Singh will remain the chief ministerial face of the party for next year's elections since his governance has earned praise from the people of the state and also because "Punjabis don't want to experiment with their political leadership."