Amarnath cloudburst: All possible assistance is being provided, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and said he spoke to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after at least 10 persons were killed in a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday evening, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens.

“Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” Modi tweeted.

The cloudburst struck around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall.

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food.

