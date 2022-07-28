Amarnath Yatra disrupted over closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway

The annual Amarnath Yatra faced another disruption on Thursday following closure of 270km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to heavy rains that triggered fresh landslides and mudslides in Ramban district, said officials.

“The Jammu-Srinagar national highway 44 is blocked due to shooting stones at Mehar and Panthyal. A mudslide has also occurred at Cafeteria Morh in Ramban. It is raining heavily in Ramban and Banihal,” said a police officer.

The Amarnath Yatra convoy which left Jammu on Thursday morning has been halted at Yatri Niwas in Chanderkote of Ramban district, he informed.

A fresh batch of 1597 pilgrims had left Jammu’s Yatri Niwas base camp at 3:45am in a convoy of 55 vehicles for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

Among 1597 pilgrims, 591 opted for Baltal route and the remaining 1006 opted for Pahalgam route.

“People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar national highway without confirming the status from traffic control units in Jammu, Srinagar, Ramban and Jammu.

In view of heavy rains and increase in water levels in River Chenab and other rivulets, people have been advised to stay away from banks of water bodies.

MeT department has issued an advisory to the administration to suspend the Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam and Baltal till the weather improved.

“Light to moderate rain may continue over many places of J&K including Phalgam--holy Amarnath cave and Baltal- holy cave axis for the next three hours. Suspend yatra from Baltal and Phalgam till weather improves further,” read an advisory issued by the MeT department.

Meanwhile, in view of heavy rains across district Ramban, all government and private schools shall remain closed on Thursday. Students have been advised to stay home and remain safe, said an official.

In Jammu, the water level of river Tawi also rose considerably due to heavy rains.

“People are advised to stay away from the river and other water bodies. Administration is keeping an eye on the situation,” said another official.