Amarnath Yatra to commence on July 1, registration begins next week | Details

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced that Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1, saying a hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. Sinha assured that the pilgrims and service providers will be given best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities during the Yatra. He also said that the telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the pilgrimage. The 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayas began on June 30 (HT file picture)

Announcing the dates for holy pilgrimage and registration, Sinha said, “Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the pilgrimage."

"All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra,” he added.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 and will culminate on August 31, 2023.

Registration through both modes – online and offline – will start on April 17.

The Yatra will commence simultaneously from both routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district.

Sinha has directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary interventions for sanitation and waste management, according to the L-G office.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will enable a live telecast of the morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra’s App has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the Yatra, weather and for availing of several services online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON