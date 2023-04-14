Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra to commence on July 1, registration begins next week | Details

Amarnath Yatra to commence on July 1, registration begins next week | Details

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2023 09:21 PM IST

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 and will culminate on August 31, 2023.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced that Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1, saying a hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. Sinha assured that the pilgrims and service providers will be given best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities during the Yatra. He also said that the telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the pilgrimage.

The 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayas began on June 30 (HT file picture)
The 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayas began on June 30 (HT file picture)

Announcing the dates for holy pilgrimage and registration, Sinha said, “Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the pilgrimage."

"All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra,” he added.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 and will culminate on August 31, 2023.

Registration through both modes – online and offline – will start on April 17.

The Yatra will commence simultaneously from both routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district.

Sinha has directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary interventions for sanitation and waste management, according to the L-G office.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will enable a live telecast of the morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra’s App has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the Yatra, weather and for availing of several services online.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
amarnath
amarnath
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out